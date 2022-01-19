Marina Theatre launches new programme for talented performers

Budding performers are being urged to take to the stage and sign up to a new programme.

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft is launching a new Young Company for talented performers aged 16 to 21.

As part of their expanding offer of classes and community projects, the Marina’s new Young Company will allow budding performers to hone their skills and put together a range of performances for the theatre’s 775-seat auditorium.

Led by the Marina’s experienced team of facilitators, weekly classes will take place on Wednesday evenings and cover a range of diverse and challenging theatre techniques.

These will lead to rehearsals for a full-scale production on the Theatre stage once a year.

A theatre spokesman said: "The Marina is thrilled to be able to offer this new programme and provide a platform for promising young talent in the area to gain experience.

"It will also offer a great chance for members of their established Youth Theatre to continue performing and learning new skills once they have turned 16."

The new term will commence next Wednesday, January 26.

Visit marinatheatre.co.uk for further details or email drama@marinatheatre.co.uk