A milestone Messiah as popular choir marks 20th anniversary

The upcoming performance of Handel’s Messiah at St Margaret’s, Lowestoft on Saturday, October 29 marks not only the culmination of Pakefield Singers’ celebration of 20 active years of music-making - but it will also be the first performance of this iconic work in Lowestoft for many years.

Offering a rare opportunity to hear it being performed locally, the Singers will be joined by an orchestra formed by members of Norwich Baroque with their leader, popular and versatile Pakefield resident, Jim O’Toole.

The performance will be conducted by Vetta Wise, founder and Director of Music of Pakefield Singers, who under her leadership have gone from eight singers 20 years ago to nearly 70 today.

Christine Mason, chair of Pakefield Singers, said: “St Margaret’s Church is an ideal venue for Handel’s Messiah and one highlight amongst many will be the aria ‘The Trumpet Shall Sound' when the orchestra will be joined by trumpeter David Blackadder, who played at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding."

Tickets cost £15 (free for age 16 and under) from Take Note Music Company in Grove Road, Lowestoft and on the door.

Seating is unreserved and doors open at 6.45pm, with the performance at 7.30pm.