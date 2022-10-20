News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do

A milestone Messiah as popular choir marks 20th anniversary

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:48 AM October 20, 2022
Pakefield Singers at a recent performance

Pakefield Singers at a recent performance. - Credit: Pakefield Singers

The upcoming performance of Handel’s Messiah at St Margaret’s, Lowestoft on Saturday, October 29 marks not only the culmination of Pakefield Singers’ celebration of 20 active years of music-making - but it will also be the first performance of this iconic work in Lowestoft for many years.

Offering a rare opportunity to hear it being performed locally, the Singers will be joined by an orchestra formed by members of Norwich Baroque with their leader, popular and versatile Pakefield resident, Jim O’Toole.

The performance will be conducted by Vetta Wise, founder and Director of Music of Pakefield Singers, who under her leadership have gone from eight singers 20 years ago to nearly 70 today.

Christine Mason, chair of Pakefield Singers, said: “St Margaret’s Church is an ideal venue for Handel’s Messiah and one highlight amongst many will be the aria ‘The Trumpet Shall Sound' when the orchestra will be joined by trumpeter David Blackadder, who played at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding."

Tickets cost £15 (free for age 16 and under) from Take Note Music Company in Grove Road, Lowestoft and on the door.

Seating is unreserved and doors open at 6.45pm, with the performance at 7.30pm.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Costa Coffee store North Quay Retail Park Lowestoft

Food and Drink

Costa store redevelopment with drive-thru earmarked for retail park

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The vacant land at Leisure Way in Lowestoft earmarked for a new McDonald's restaurant, with Tesco in the distance.

East Suffolk Council

'Inappropriate location': Nature charity slams McDonalds plans

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
June Glennie and daughters Sharon and Beth

'A true inspiration': Touching tributes to dance school founder

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The scene of the single vehicle crash on Station Square, Lowestoft

Suffolk Constabulary

Man arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after town centre crash

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon