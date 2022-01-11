New venue marks return of popular exhibition after Covid cancellations

A scene from the sixth annual Lowestoft model engineering and model making exhibition in 2019. - Credit: Mick Howes

A popular event that showcases the talents of local artisans and clubs is set to make a welcome return.

Having been cancelled for the past two years amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, the popular Lowestoft model engineering and model making exhibition will return with a new date and venue.

With the sixth annual Lowestoft model engineering and model making exhibition last held at Ormiston Denes Academy in October 2019, there will be a change of venue and dates for Lowmex 2022.

Kevin Rackham, the Lowmex committee chairman, said: "The Lowestoft model engineering and model making exhibition - Lowmex 2022 - will now take place on October 29/30 2022 in the Energy Skills Centre at East Coast College on St. Peters Street in Lowestoft.

The Energy Skills Centre in Lowestoft. - Credit: East Coast College

"Following the forced cancellation of the last two planned exhibitions due to Covid, we look forward again to running this annual event in an exciting new venue."

With the Energy Skills Centre the latest new building on the East Coast College campus at Lowestoft, Mr Rackham said: "This building is very light and airy as you would expect from a modern building.

"The exhibition will be held over two floors, there is a disabled access lift to reach the second floor.

"There will be canteen facilities in the adjacent building and ample free parking on site."

With the event organised by the Halesworth & District Model Engineering Society, a diverse range of exhibits are showcased, which inspire people of all ages.

These include a range of modelling disciplines, such as traditional model engineering in all its guises to boats, aircraft, model railways, dolls houses, radio controlled trucks, tanks and much more.

Mr Rackham added: "Special Objectives for the Local Disabled (S.O.L.D), who offer disabled people the opportunity to have access to a workshop environment, will again be the beneficiary of any proceeds made.

"Entry forms for previous exhibitors and traders will be sent out in February.

"If you have not exhibited or had a trade stall with us before and would like an entry form, please get in touch."

For further information visit www.lowmex.co.uk