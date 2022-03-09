News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Irish Country music star returns to Lowestoft for St Patrick’s Day

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:21 PM March 9, 2022
Singing sensation Nathan Carter is set to return to the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft.

Singing sensation Nathan Carter is set to return to the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Courtesy of the Marina Theatre

Locals and Irish country music fans everywhere are set to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in style next week.

For singing sensation Nathan Carter is set to return to the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft for a special performance.

His music has outsold One Direction, Pharrell Williams and Michael Bubblé in Ireland.

As a young choir boy he performed in front of Pope John Paul II in Rome but now, his unique blend of Celtic, Country and Pop are topping the charts again with his fifth studio album ‘Where I Wanna Be.’

Carter first appeared at the Marina in 2017 when hundreds of audience members were blown away by his stunning voice.

A brilliant way to see in the spring and celebrate St Patrick’s Day, Nathan will be supported by a full live band as he takes the audience on a whistle-stop tour of traditional and contemporary Irish country music.

Appearing at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft next Thursday, March 17 at 7.30pm, tickets are available from the Box Office on 01502 533200 or via the theatre's website.

