Orchestra to welcome Nathan Williamson for special concert

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:47 AM April 25, 2022
NATHAN WILLIAMSON

Nathan Williamson. - Credit: Mark Witter Photography

A popular local pianist and composer is set to headline an orchestral concert next month.

The popular Waveney Sinfonia orchestra will welcome Nathan Williamson for the concert on Saturday, May 7 at St. Margaret’s Church in Lowestoft.

The orchestral concert will feature works by Haydn, Mozart and Vaughan Williams, with Nathan Williamson playing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24.

With Nathan Williamson performing at many of the world’s leading venues and festivals as a soloist and chamber musician, he composes new work for a wide variety of artists at home and abroad. 

A Waveney Sinfonia spokesman said: "The programme includes Haydn’s “Surprise” Symphony No. 94 and the English Folk Song Suite by Vaughan Williams.

"As always, the orchestra is proud to have the professional expertise of conductor Adrian Brown."

Tickets are available on the door at the concert on May 7, and can be purchased by cash or card.

