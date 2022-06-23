Acts announced as Nearly Festival makes welcome return
Credit: Denise Bradley
A family-friendly festival that attracts music fans and partygoers is set to make its return to a popular park this weekend.
The Oulton Broad Nearly Festival 2022 will be showcased on Nicholas Everitt Park over the weekend of June 25-26.
The leading tribute band festival will return to the stage in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft with seven performances on Saturday and six acts on Sunday.
Last August 1,500 people descended on Nicholas Everitt Park for Nearly Festival as tribute acts to Britney Spears, Oasis, Ed Sheeran, Queen and Take That all took to the stage.
And ahead this weekend, organisers have urged people not to attend without a ticket.
Organised The NeaRly Festival, Must Have Tickets and Oulton Broad Parish Council, as well as songs from the UK's best touring tribute acts live on stage, there will be a 'Kidzone' - with children's attractions and activities, a tasty local 'Street Food Market' and a pub priced 'Pub in the Park'.
Gates open at 11.30am on Saturday, with tributes to Rita Ora, Robbie Williams, Beyonce, Stereophonics, Britpop Live by the Counterfeit Brits, Abba and Oasis, with the event's opening day running until 9.30pm.
On Sunday, gates open at 11.30am, as tributes to Elton John, Black Eyed Peas, Chic and Nile Rodgers, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Bob Marley all feature as it runs until 8.30pm.
A late addition to the entertainment on Saturday is "amazing" tribute act, Tony Lewis, who "embodies superstar" Robbie Williams.
A spokesman for The NeaRly Festival said: "After rocking Bury St Edmunds and Oulton Broad last year we asked if Tony - as Robbie - could squeeze in an early set before his gig in Essex...and he said 'Yes'!
So, get in early - he'll be on early afternoon!"
Since becoming a professional Robbie Williams tribute act in 2002, Tony Lewis has performed everywhere from Blackpool to the Caribbean as well as recently appearing on BBC One's 'The One and Only.
The spokesman added: "The resemblance is so uncanny that Tony has appeared for numerous promotional campaigns and TV shows throughout Europe.
"Tony's show covers all of the greatest hits, with a few special surprises, capturing the true spirit of everything Robbie!
"This show has it all."