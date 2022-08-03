Marina summer school production set to be staged
- Credit: Fourth Wall Photography
A new play inspired by the life of Amelia Earhart is set to be staged at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft this month.
The pilot vanished as she tried to circumnavigate the globe some 85 years ago and was never found.
This month the Marina Summer School company explore her incredible life, legacy and the other women she inspired, to create a brand-new piece of theatre.
Amelia – a Marina Summer School Production with friends will take to the skies at the theatre stage on Saturday, August 13 at 6pm.
The Marina Theatre summer school has seen a group of young people aged 13-21 write, stage and perform a brand-new play in just one week.
This year marks 85 years since Earhart disappeared during her infamous attempt to become the first woman to fly around the world. Amelia was never found.
George Boundy, the marketing and communications manager at the Marina Theatre, said: "We would love for as many people as possible to come and support the show.”
Amelia will hit the Marina Theatre stage on Saturday, August 13 at 6pm.
Tickets can be purchased via the theatre's website online or via the Box Office in person or on 01502 533200.