New storytelling chair launched - with more to come in coastal town

Volunteers at a community garden in a coastal town have celebrated a new addition to the site as part of efforts to get more children reading.

A new storytelling chair has been unveiled as the centrepiece of the Carlton Colville Community Garden in Lowestoft - with more set to be launched across Lowestoft.

First used on Tuesday, August 2, guest author Nigel Lungenmuss-Ward used the new bespoke chair to read his books to children during a special event also attended by guests and representatives from Greener Growth, Carlton Colville Town Council and Get Suffolk Reading.

Author Nigel Lungenmuss-Ward reading from the new storytelling chair. - Credit: Mick Howes

Carlton Colville town councillor Chris Thomas officially unveiled the chair, saying: "The project to get a community garden and orchard up and running on a disused patch of land in Carlton Colville has taken two years.

Cllr Chris Thomas launches the storytelling chair at Carlton Colville Community Garden. - Credit: Mick Howes

"I am delighted we can launch the storytelling chair as the centrepiece of the garden."

Mr Lungenmuss-Ward read his first children’s book called ‘Freddie’s impossible Dream’, which was illustrated by his son Robbie.

The reading delighted the gathering of children and adults in the community garden at The Graylings.

Two children enjoying a story from author Nigel Lungenmuss-Ward. - Credit: Mick Howes

Sally Connick, Get Suffolk Reading project manager for Lowestoft, said: “We want to find ways to encourage children to read more for pleasure whilst having fun and it is great to see the children enjoying Nigel’s story telling.

“This is a nice example of a community-led project, and we were pleased to be able to support it.

"The idea of the storytelling chair came from the Carlton Colville Community Garden group.

"We were able to provide the funding for the chair which is a bespoke design for the space and made from sustainable wood.

"Underneath the chair is a bookcase which will be stocked with books for children to borrow.

“We also have just had funding from East Suffolk Council to have five more storytelling chairs in Lowestoft and maybe there could be more if business sponsors come forward.”

Every Tuesday throughout August, Greener Growth supported by Get Suffolk Reading, family friendly literacy and eco-themed drop-in sessions are run from 10am to 2pm at the community garden.

Get Suffolk Reading is a campaign led by the National Literacy Trust in partnership with Suffolk County Council.