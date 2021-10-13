Dementia friendly concert set to hit Seagull stage

Published: 12:55 PM October 13, 2021

Local swing group 'Out of Nowhere' will perform an accessible concert at The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield as part of its First Light Sessions programme this Sunday, October 17. - Credit: Courtesy of Out of Nowhere

A popular community theatre is set to stage a dementia friendly concert this weekend.

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield is hosting an accessible concert as part of its First Light Sessions programme.

This Sunday, October 17, the theatre will be offering a concert from the local swing group 'Out of Nowhere'.

With this concert starting at 3pm theatre officials said it "will be an accessible performance designed specifically for audience members who are living with dementia and their families."

Taking centre stage in the main auditorium, Out of Nowhere will be offering an hour of toe tapping tunes from the golden age of the silver screen, all delivered with an enthusiastic rhythm and swing styles.

The band’s singer and violinist, is First Light’s Music Co-Ordinator, Helen Hayes who is often seen around at the Festival’s activities as well as at the various music-for-wellbeing sessions she runs in the local area.

She is joined by Louis Coates on guitar and Dave Pullin on double bass.

Seagull manager Karen Read said: “We are so thrilled to offer another of our First Light Sessions this week.

"This programme of concerts gives people the chance to experience some of the wonderful music we heard at the festival in 2019 and helps us all to look forward to First Light returning in 2022.

"The Seagull is committed to providing support for all the various groups in our community, and we are really so grateful to 'Out of Nowhere' for offering this concert as an accessible event for our many families who live with dementia.”

The Seagull offers a wide range of accessible activities for those living with dementia and their families, along with many other community events and a varied programme of drama and music.

Tickets for the concert are just £1 and can be purchased on the door this Sunday, or in advance.

For more details of events and opportunities at the Seagull Theatre please contact the box office on 01502 589726, or visit www.theseagull.co.uk