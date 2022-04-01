Pakefield Singers continuing to celebrate a special year
- Credit: Pakefield Singers
A popular choir is set to celebrate 20 years of singing together as it continues a year of exciting concerts and events.
The Pakefield Singers will bring something very special on Saturday, April 9 to St Mary’s Church, Halesworth.
The choir returns with a special performance of Faure’s iconic Requiem, paired with a special mixed-choir version of the well-loved Stabat Mater by Pergolesi.
The highly-regarded Norwich organist, Tim Patient, will once again accompany the choir.
Vetta Wise, Pakefield Singers’ founder and conductor, said: “We are blessed to have singers in the choir who are talented soloists in their own right.
"I’ve decided that it is time for them to step forward, as used to happen in early performances of choral works.
"I hope the audience will be delighted and amazed when they hear the result of the care we have taken together preparing the beautiful solo sections, as well as the great choral numbers!”
The concert starts at 7.30pm and early booking is advisable.
Tickets costing £12.50 are available from The Halesworth Bookshop, Take Note Music, Lowestoft or call 01502 573733.
Visit www.pakefieldsingers.com