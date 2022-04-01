News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do

Pakefield Singers continuing to celebrate a special year

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:30 AM April 1, 2022
Vetta Wise with Pakefield Singers preparing for a special performance on April 9.

Vetta Wise with Pakefield Singers preparing for a special performance on April 9. - Credit: Pakefield Singers

A popular choir is set to celebrate 20 years of singing together as it continues a year of exciting concerts and events.

The Pakefield Singers will bring something very special on Saturday, April 9 to St Mary’s Church, Halesworth.

The choir returns with a special performance of Faure’s iconic Requiem, paired with a special mixed-choir version of the well-loved Stabat Mater by Pergolesi.

The highly-regarded Norwich organist, Tim Patient, will once again accompany the choir.

Vetta Wise, Pakefield Singers’ founder and conductor, said: “We are blessed to have singers in the choir who are talented soloists in their own right.

Pakefield Singers soloists Rheanne, Chris, Janet, Julie, Tanya and Shirley

Pakefield Singers soloists Rheanne, Chris, Janet, Julie, Tanya and Shirley preparing a musical treat. - Credit: Pakefield Singers

"I’ve decided that it is time for them to step forward, as used to happen in early performances of choral works.

"I hope the audience will be delighted and amazed when they hear the result of the care we have taken together preparing the beautiful solo sections, as well as the great choral numbers!”

Pakefield Singers soloists Janet and Chris Upton singing Faure's Requiem.

Pakefield Singers soloists Janet and Chris Upton singing Faure's Requiem. - Credit: Pakefield Singers

Most Read

  1. 1 Enquiries flood in for new beach huts on Lowestoft seafront
  2. 2 Lowestoft pair charged after string of raids seize cars and cash
  3. 3 Charity shop to close after 30 years in town centre
  1. 4 Adventure Island vandalised in town following break-in
  2. 5 Fallen tree blocks road in Oulton
  3. 6 CCTV appeal to find man after Lowestoft robbery
  4. 7 See inside this six-bedroom home with sea views on the market for £700k
  5. 8 Signs installed at new store ahead of opening on £9.3m retail park
  6. 9 Aldi to create 62 more jobs across Suffolk
  7. 10 Two bikes stolen after block of garages is targeted

The concert starts at 7.30pm and early booking is advisable.

Tickets costing £12.50 are available from The Halesworth Bookshop, Take Note Music, Lowestoft or call 01502 573733.

Visit www.pakefieldsingers.com 

Music
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash on the A12 Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live News

Driver airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A12 in Lowestoft

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
sinkhole corton

Woman left with whiplash as sinkhole opens up under van

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The Factory Arms Public House in Lowestoft.  

East Suffolk Council

Pub reveals revamp vision as plans go in

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Zouave Gooden, 19, from Romford, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in Ipswich. 

Ipswich Crown Court

Man sentenced for downloading indecent images of children

Jane Hunt

person