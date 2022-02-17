Group marking 20 years 'together in harmony' with series of shows

A popular choir is set to mark its 20th anniversary in style with a year-long programme of concerts, cabarets and collaborations.

With 2022 marking the 20th anniversary of Pakefield Singers, this was originally a group of eight ladies founded by Vetta Wise.

Today it is a 70--strong mixed group of all ages, singing a wide range of music in numerous places to a wide range of people.

To celebrate its music-filled 20 years, the choir has planned a year-long programme to showcase what Pakefield Singers is best known for.

Pakefield Singers' first event is a cabaret evening. - Credit: Pakefield Singers

This starts with a ‘Thanks for the Memory' cabaret evening on February 19 in Wrentham Village Hall, which is set to include many past favourites.

Please book in advance by calling 01502 573733.

After two years of cancelled concerts, the choir is delighted to return to St Mary's Church, Halesworth on April 9 to sing Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater and the much-loved Faure’s Requiem, with booking early once again necessary to ensure your place.

After two appearances at the First Light Festival in Lowestoft in June, Pakefield Singers will move to the uplifting setting of Blythburgh church for a concert of majestic and iconic choral music on July 11.

The choir loves sharing musical experiences with other singers, and has regularly organised ‘Come and Sing’ sessions when non-members can join in for the sheer joy of singing together.

A special day singing through Mozart’s glorious Requiem is planned for September 24.

On October 29 Pakefield Singers will perform Handel’s magnificent Messiah with soloists and orchestra in Lowestoft’s St Margaret’s Church.

Finally, on December 3, they will celebrate a return to something sorely missed in the last two years - as their enormously popular Christmas concerts with local musicians Waveney Concert Band take place in Pakefield Church.

A group spokesman said: "From modest beginnings Pakefield Singers has blossomed and grown over the last 20 years, and continues to go from strength to strength.

"New members are assured of a warm welcome and if you sing Bass now is a particularly good time to join the choir."

Visit www.pakefieldsingers.com for more information about the choir or follow its page on Facebook.