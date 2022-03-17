Relive the rise of 'Rock N Roll' with hit show at the Marina

Rave on: The Rise of Rock And Roll plays at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on Friday, March 25. - Credit: Rave on: The Rise of Rock And Roll

Fans of Rock and Roll will be in for a treat next week.

For popular show ‘Rave On: The Rise of Rock and Roll’ will hit the stage at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft.

The show features live music from the multi-talented Bluejays, who formed in 2013 and have starred – together and individually – in some of the West End’s biggest rock and roll hit shows.

The band met in 2008 while performing as Buddy Holly and the Crickets in the UK tour of Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story.

After lead singer Ollie received rave reviews for his portrayal of Buddy Holly the group were approached by Theatre impresario Bill Kenwright to star in his West End production of Dreamboats & Petticoats.

Since the group headed out on their own in 2013 they’ve played a range of theatres, clubs, concert halls and festivals including a Friday night residency at London’s famous Troubadour Club.

In 2017 the Bluejays were invited to play at the Buddy Holly Centre in Lubbock, Texas for the annual celebrations of Buddy’s birthday.

It’s fair to say that this band has earned their reputation as one of the best and busiest vintage bands in the country and audiences at the Marina next weekend can expect authentic performances of classic 50s and 60s hits, reproduced with care, passion and attention to detail.

Expect songs from artists such as Elvis, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Eddie Cochran, Little Richard, and the Everly Brothers.

Rave on: The Rise of Rock And Roll plays at the Marina Theatre on Friday, March 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be booked online via marinatheatre.co.uk at the Box Office or on 01502 533200.