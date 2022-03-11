Inaugural festival-style market to hit Lowestoft offering 'perfect vibe'

Live music, vibrant arts and a vintage market will all be showcased as an inaugural event hits Lowestoft next weekend.

Offering "that perfect weekend vibe" a festival-style market will transform Lowestoft town centre next Saturday, March 19.

Entitled 'Saturday Rewind' the pop-up street market is being held as part of First Light Market Place project.

It comes after a successful Christmas market was held in Saxmundham at the beginning of December, and a spring market took centre stage in Beccles last weekend.

With another spring market to be held in Leiston on Saturday, March 26, ahead of that Saturday Rewind will be staged from 10am to 2pm on March 19 on London Road North, Lowestoft.

It forms part of the Market Place project run by the First Light Festival Community Interest Company (CIC) who are working with market towns across East Suffolk on the initiative that is funded through the ERDF Welcome Back Fund and supported by East Suffolk Council.

The pop-up street market will feature live music from Little Red Kings, The Vibettes and Slick Division as well as DJ sets from Sundown DJs Ben Horner and David Freeland.

There will also be live dance performances from the talented DanceEast Kick Start Dancers at 10.30am and noon.

A selection of pop-up market stalls will include a make and mend workshop - offering tips and tricks to make those much loved and worn items last that little bit longer, a stall dedicated to vintage clothes and a t-shirt upcycling stall, along with local produce as a 'one stop farmers market stall' is showcased by Penny Bun Bakehouse.

There will also be street entertainers and the book bike - a unique environmentally friendly mobile bookshop designed and built in Lowestoft.

According to organisers from the First Light Festival C.I.C, Saturday Rewind is "a relaxed event" that is set to feature "a vibrant arts and vintage market providing that perfect weekend vibe".

A spokesman said: "Bring something old to update in the 'make and mend workshop' while you relax to the tunes from Sundown DJs."