Lowestoft Journal > Things to do

Seaside town serial killer talk to give insight in to 'troubling topics'

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:15 AM August 21, 2022
Marina Theatre Box Office, Lowestoft.Picture: Nick Butcher

Marina Theatre Box Office, Lowestoft.Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

A seaside town serial killer talk will give those interested in crime psychology an insight in to topics such as why people kill, how killers are classified and why people fall in love with them.

The Psychology of Serial Killers show will take place at Lowestoft's Marina Theatre on Wednesday, April 26, next year, and will see crime speaker Jennifer Rees speak about well-known killers such as Fred and Rose West, Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, and David Berkowitz.

Attendees will be told why serial killers gain admirers, fan mail, and spouses despite their crimes, before watching a video of facial reconstruction on the skull of a discovered body.

Ms Rees will also discuss the homicidal fantasies of everyday people and the differences between killers.

The show will start at 7.30pm, with tickets available from the theatre's website and priced at £24.50. 

