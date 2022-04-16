Popular theatre goes green for Easter

Princess Fiona from Shrek the Musical performed by the B&B Young Peoples’ Theatre Group also looking very green. This production has two Princess Fionas each doing alternate shows. Pictured is Evie Forsdicke, aged 18. - Credit: Ferini Media

There continues to be a buzz around a popular theatre with a green theme taking centre stage.

The B&B Young People’s Theatre Group are continuing to perform their production of Shrek the Musical during the school Easter Holidays.

A swamp scene from Shrek the Musical featuring cast members from the B&B Young Peoples’ Theatre Group. The clever use of a digital screen worked wonderfully to bring the set alive. - Credit: Ferini Media

Continuing this weekend, after the musical opened on Tuesday, April 12, the production has taken more than two years of planning as 25 young performers from Lowestoft and the surrounding area have taken to the stage.

The show has seen a clever use of an on-stage video screen to bring the set alive for performances full of singing, dancing and acting.

All cast members have excelled, with special mention to 19-year-old Josh Parks who plays the character of Lord Farquaad.

Cast members from the B&B Young Peoples’ Theatre Group performing Shrek the Musical with Lord Farquaad (front centre) played by Josh Parks, aged 19. - Credit: Ferini Media

With 29 moving lights, 70 video wall panels, 200 lighting cues and 444 video/sound cues it is a fast-moving show.

Fay Bishop, Deputy Stage Manager, with members of the technical team for the show. Fay was responsible for calling 200 lighting and 444 video/sound cues. It was a fast-moving show. - Credit: Graham Jermyn

Calling the cues is 24-year-old deputy stage manager Fay Bishop.

Asked if she was nervous on the opening night, she said: “Yes!

"But with so many cues to call once the show got under way there wasn’t time for me to be nervous."

To book tickets for Shrek the Musical visit www.playerstheatre.info or call 01502 770020.