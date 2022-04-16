Popular theatre goes green for Easter
- Credit: Ferini Media
There continues to be a buzz around a popular theatre with a green theme taking centre stage.
The B&B Young People’s Theatre Group are continuing to perform their production of Shrek the Musical during the school Easter Holidays.
Continuing this weekend, after the musical opened on Tuesday, April 12, the production has taken more than two years of planning as 25 young performers from Lowestoft and the surrounding area have taken to the stage.
The show has seen a clever use of an on-stage video screen to bring the set alive for performances full of singing, dancing and acting.
All cast members have excelled, with special mention to 19-year-old Josh Parks who plays the character of Lord Farquaad.
With 29 moving lights, 70 video wall panels, 200 lighting cues and 444 video/sound cues it is a fast-moving show.
Calling the cues is 24-year-old deputy stage manager Fay Bishop.
Most Read
- 1 Seaside town gets a taste for new butchers store
- 2 Frustration over Lowestoft's lost Blue Flag status
- 3 Global player joins East Anglian renewable energy hub
- 4 Six-figure sum to tackle almost 2,000 long-term empty homes in district
- 5 Woman arrested following crash between car and lorry in Lowestoft
- 6 Cameras stolen as shed and summerhouse targeted in break-ins
- 7 From Tesco to B&Q: When are major shops open over the Easter weekend?
- 8 Delight as horse gives birth to 'surprise' foal
- 9 'Picturesque' Suffolk beach named in guide of best to visit this summer
- 10 See inside this two-bed period terrace selling in Oulton Broad for £200k
Asked if she was nervous on the opening night, she said: “Yes!
"But with so many cues to call once the show got under way there wasn’t time for me to be nervous."
To book tickets for Shrek the Musical visit www.playerstheatre.info or call 01502 770020.