Films to be screened across district as silent outdoor cinema launches

Published: 6:45 PM July 27, 2021

A new initiative is set to be launched this summer as silent outdoor cinema screenings are showcased.

Films are set to be screened at sunset as the pop up cinema will use non-amplified sound as it hits parks and fields in East Suffolk this summer.

The pop up silent outdoor cinema screenings will be staged at two venues in Lowestoft - in Sparrow's Nest Gardens and at East Point Academy - as well as at Saxmundham and Woodbridge from next month.

Social enterprise, Sunrise Studios, is being supported by regional charity Access Community Trust, East Suffolk Council and Lowestoft Rising in launching its inaugural outdoor silent cinema offering.

An Access Community Trust spokesman said: "Each discreet pop up event will provide a silent and high-quality cinema experience, which is unique and an increasingly popular way for local communities to enjoy films on an outdoor big screen."

The project, which is supported by a Hidden Needs Grant from East Suffolk Council and Lowestoft Rising, is set to act as a catalyst for engaging young people and reducing social isolation within Lowestoft and beyond.

The films being screened across East Suffolk by Sunrise Studios. - Credit: Sunrise Studios

A programme of films has been scheduled for August - with children’s favourites such as Peter Rabbit 2 through to the award winning Nomadland being shown to audiences.

Films will begin at sunset and use non-amplified sound, which means each event carries little noise.

Attendees will be provided with a pair of returnable headphones which broadcast the film audio for the audience to enjoy at a level of their choice, whilst subtitles are also displayed on screen at all times to make the cinema experience inclusive and comfortable for all.

Development producer of Sunrise Studios, Joshua Freemantle. - Credit: Sunrise Studios

Development producer of Sunrise Studios, Joshua Freemantle, said: “We are delighted to finally announce our offering of accessible and inclusive outdoor silent cinema this summer.

"Each screening is aimed at supporting local young people and families deeply impacted by Covid.

"This summer we have decided to cap numbers to ensure that everybody attending has ample space and we are encouraging people to bring their own picnic blanket and an umbrella – just in case!”

The majority of tickets for this summer’s films have already been distributed via Access Community Trust’s charitable support network and to local families supported by its PINK Orange service.

A limited number of tickets are now available for general sale by visiting sunriselowestoft.com/popupcinema