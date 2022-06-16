How you can help solve a murder as classic show is screened

Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote comes to the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Marina Theatre

An interactive screening of a classic television series will hit the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft in two weeks time.

You can help solve a murder at the Marina Theatre - as the cult hit show Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote comes to Lowestoft on Friday, July 1.

Featuring an interactive screening of the classic Murder, She Wrote episode 'Broadway Malady,' Jessica Fletcher heads to New York City but soon gets caught up in a murder mystery only she - or you - can solve!

Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote is a unique and hilarious night featuring games, prizes and audience participation, with special permission from NBC Universal Television.

Super-fan Tim Benzie. - Credit: Tim Benzie

The show has played to sell-out audiences across the UK and Australia as it is hosted by super-fan Tim Benzie, who watched the original series when it was first broadcast, and now relishes the repeats on television everywhere.

With the show getting rave reviews across the globe, a night of entertainment and fun is promised - but can you solve the mystery before Jessica Fletcher?

Coming to the Marina Theatre, Lowestoft on Friday, July 1 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, tickets can be purchased via the theatre's website or via the Box Office on 01502 533200.