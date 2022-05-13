News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do

Local actor stars in brand new play about the life of Errol Flynn

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:23 AM May 13, 2022
Local actor Sophie Scannell

Hitting the stage in the role of 'The Girl' will be local actor Sophie Scannell as she stars in the brand new play A Question of Errol Flynn - Credit: Nic Skerten Photography

An actress with links to Lowestoft is set to appear in a brand new play about the life of Errol Flynn.

Missing Pieces Theatre Company will stage their brand new play A Question of Errol Flynn at Sir John Mills Theatre in Ipswich from May 17 to 28.

And hitting the stage in the role of 'The Girl' will be local actor Sophie Scannell.

This new play, by Karen Lynne, is set in 1959 off the coast of Jamaica as Errol Flynn - on his schooner THE ZACA - battles with his young handsome biographer, his hated mother, loving girlfriend, his demons, and addiction.

A spokesman said: "The set by Eileen Aldous and lighting by Stuart Brindle will make the show totally immersive - with a boat floating between the audiences and a surround sound environment and digital streaming created by Jack Burman and film students at University of Suffolk."

Visit the website for ticket details.


Theatre
Lowestoft News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Hooked on Fish fish and chip shop and mobile van for sale Oulton Broad, Lowestoft

Three-bed house with fish and chip shop and mobile van for sale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Former Waveney MP Bob Blizzard in Beccles.

Updated

Former Waveney MP Bob Blizzard dies aged 71

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The Oulton Ladies Group disbands

Long-established ladies group hold their final meeting

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Paul Ainger has thanked five teenagers who helped him get home after struggling with back pain.

Man thanks teens who helped him home after serious fall

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon