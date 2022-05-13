Local actor stars in brand new play about the life of Errol Flynn

Hitting the stage in the role of 'The Girl' will be local actor Sophie Scannell as she stars in the brand new play A Question of Errol Flynn - Credit: Nic Skerten Photography

An actress with links to Lowestoft is set to appear in a brand new play about the life of Errol Flynn.

Missing Pieces Theatre Company will stage their brand new play A Question of Errol Flynn at Sir John Mills Theatre in Ipswich from May 17 to 28.

And hitting the stage in the role of 'The Girl' will be local actor Sophie Scannell.

This new play, by Karen Lynne, is set in 1959 off the coast of Jamaica as Errol Flynn - on his schooner THE ZACA - battles with his young handsome biographer, his hated mother, loving girlfriend, his demons, and addiction.

A spokesman said: "The set by Eileen Aldous and lighting by Stuart Brindle will make the show totally immersive - with a boat floating between the audiences and a surround sound environment and digital streaming created by Jack Burman and film students at University of Suffolk."

Visit the website for ticket details.



