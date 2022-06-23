News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Popular week-long arts festival set for return to coastal town

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:58 PM June 23, 2022
The Suffolk School of Samba with a new recruit at Southwold Arts Festival 2018.

The Suffolk School of Samba with a new recruit at Southwold Arts Festival 2018. - Credit: Ian Lomas

After being cancelled for the past two years, a popular arts festival will return this weekend.

The seventh Southwold Arts Festival - which celebrates the best of local music, poetry, theatre and arts - will run from Saturday, June 25 to Saturday, July 2.

Beginning with a "dynamic" street festival in Southwold High Street on June 25, the festival will be a mix of local, national and international performances - with something for everyone offered.

The theme of this year's Street Festival is ‘rainbow’ - with lots and lots of colours expected - as "a great line up of local organisations and acts" unite at the start of the week long Arts Festival.

It will be opened by local author and artist Charlie Mackesy, with a street parade, stalls throughout the High Street, a fancy dress competition for all ages, dancing, singing and other entertainment.

Among numerous other events and performances will be Polly Gibbons performing soulful blues, jazz classics and her own compositions on Thursday, June 30, and 'Some Kinda Wonderful' on Friday, July 1 featuring Noel McCalla and Derek Nash as they perform all of Stevie Wonder's best songs.

