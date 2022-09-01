Spandau Too set to hit the stage in Lowestoft

Music lovers are in for a treat as one of the country’s top tribute bands, Spandau Too, will appear at the Players Theatre, Lowestoft this month.

Lead singer of Spandau Too, Ian Pont said: “We don’t look much like Spandau Ballet, we definitely won’t be wearing white frilly shirts, but many have said that the sound we create is uncannily similar to the original Spandau.”

"We have a fantastic show lined up with no less than 26 songs which we’ll be playing completely live – there’ll be no backing tracks for us.”

Spandau Too, a seven piece band, with five vocalists, formed in October 2021.

Mr Pont, a Spandau fan - who owned all of their albums in the 80s - set about auditioning vocalists and musicians to form Spandau Too.

It wasn’t long before news of this new tribute band travelled to Tony Hadley. After listening to Spandau Too Tony Hadley invited Ian Pont to a sound check for his own tour.

“Tony Hadley was very generous and very supportive. He even gave me some great sound tips,” added Mr Pont, who previously played cricket for Essex and has often visited Lowestoft.

Spandau Too will perform at the Players Theatre on Saturday, September 10.

Doors and bar opens from 7.30pm.

To book tickets please visit its website or call the Box Office on 01502 770020.