News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do

Spandau Too set to hit the stage in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:46 AM September 1, 2022
Spandau Too with Ian Pont, lead singer centre stage.

Spandau Too with Ian Pont, lead singer centre stage. - Credit: Spotlight Photographic

Music lovers are in for a treat as one of the country’s top tribute bands, Spandau Too, will appear at the Players Theatre, Lowestoft this month.

Lead singer of Spandau Too, Ian Pont said: “We don’t look much like Spandau Ballet, we definitely won’t be wearing white frilly shirts, but many have said that the sound we create is uncannily similar to the original Spandau.”

"We have a fantastic show lined up with no less than 26 songs which we’ll be playing completely live – there’ll be no backing tracks for us.”

Spandau Too, a seven piece band, with five vocalists, formed in October 2021.

Mr Pont, a Spandau fan - who owned all of their albums in the 80s - set about auditioning vocalists and musicians to form Spandau Too.

It wasn’t long before news of this new tribute band travelled to Tony Hadley. After listening to Spandau Too Tony Hadley invited Ian Pont to a sound check for his own tour.

“Tony Hadley was very generous and very supportive. He even gave me some great sound tips,” added Mr Pont, who previously played cricket for Essex and has often visited Lowestoft.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lowestoft's B&M set for major expansion
  2. 2 Mum's anger at state of 'horrid' Pontins chalet
  3. 3 Woman in 80s taken to hospital with serious injuries after Beccles crash
  1. 4 Council's station restoration slammed as 'ill-thought-out carbuncle'
  2. 5 Major milestones marked as key schemes continue to progress
  3. 6 First section of historic pier decking successfully restored
  4. 7 New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked
  5. 8 Hunt for thieves who stole hot tub closes
  6. 9 Aurigid meteor shower to be visible above UK tomorrow morning
  7. 10 Fire breaks out at cemetery in Lowestoft

Spandau Too will perform at the Players Theatre on Saturday, September 10.

Doors and bar opens from 7.30pm.

To book tickets please visit its website or call the Box Office on 01502 770020.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

xxx_amywoolston_lowestoft_aug22

Suffolk Live News

Woman, 31, missing from Lowestoft

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
HMM Stockholm spotted at anchor off Lowestoft and Southwold.

Live

One of the world's largest cargo ships anchors off coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
the convoy heading past on the A47 after leaving Norwich.

Suffolk Constabulary | Gallery

Crowds turn out for return of 'phenomenal' truck convoy

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Chedgrave Road Lowestoft

Suffolk Highways

Roads to close for two months for reconstruction works

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon