Brand new original musical to premiere in Lowestoft

The cast of Spotlights rehearsing this new and original musical about four friends and the trials and tribulations of drama school and growing up. - Credit: Duncan Hoare/Evie Forsdicke

A talented group from Lowestoft will be bringing a brand new musical to the stage next month.

The musical ‘Spotlights’ will be staged by Proscenium Productions, a youth theatre group with a focus on giving young writers a place to perform their work.

Written by the group themselves, the musical is about four friends and the trials and tribulations of drama school and growing up.

With an original script, six brand new songs and a cast of 11 this production promises to bring joy, laughter, tears and so much more.

Duncan Hoare, founder of Proscenium Productions and writer. - Credit: Laurel Barnard

The idea for Spotlights came from group founder Duncan Hoare, 18. He said: “I first had the idea when I was being home schooled.

"It wasn’t until I was studying performing arts at Lowestoft Sixth Form College that with the help of some good college friends, Eleanor Patel, India Crittenden, Mia Coleman and Casey Divall, that the script was written by the girls and I composed the music and lyrics.”

Following an unsuccessful attempt for funding from the Arts Council the enthusiastic group decided to fund the production themselves, borrowing costumes and buying from charity shops to save money whenever they could.

With Spotlights' cast members ranging in age from 16 to 19, despite their young years they are no strangers to the stage having previously performed with the B&B Young Peoples’ Theatre Group, Lowestoft 6th Form College and Rising Stars, Beccles.

Duncan said: “Although I’m very excited to see something which I have written be performed on stage in front of a live audience, I am a little nervous too."

Spotlights will be performed at the Players Theatre, Lowestoft on Saturday, August 6 with shows at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The musical is suitable for those aged 13 upwards.

The Players Theatre is owned by The Lowestoft Players, and chairman of The Lowestoft Players, Nick Garrod, said: “It’s a great privilege for us to have a premiere of a new musical at our Theatre.

"We always love to encourage new talent.

"I really hope that the people of Lowestoft will support the production, and hopefully in years to come when the musical becomes a West End hit, folk will remember that they saw it first in Lowestoft!”

Tickets for Spotlights are available from just £5 from playerstheatre.info or by phoning the box office on 01502 770020.