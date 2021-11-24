News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Steptoe and Son set to ride again in new festive show

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:07 PM November 24, 2021
Jeremy Smith and John Hewer star as the iconic duo.

A new live production is set to bring classic comedy to Lowestoft next week of part of a national tour.

The nation’s favourite rag-and-bone-men will see iconic duo Albert and Harold reprised as tickets are available for the Steptoe and Son Radio Show - Christmas Edition at The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield.

Jeremy Smith and John Hewer star as the iconic duo

A new radio play based on original TV festive scripts by Ray Galton and Alan Simpson have been adapted by Hambledon Productions and John Hewer.

The show, which follows the staged radio play format, will recreate a 60s recording studio as it is staged at the Seagull Theatre next Thursday, December 2 at 7.30pm.

Jeremy Smith and John Hewer star as the iconic duo.

John Hewer, who adapted the scripts and plays the role of Harold Steptoe, said: “The Christmas version – in particular – is very popular as it carries that a special melancholic hint of nostalgia and the writing is tinged with a feeling of added poignancy, as well as the big laughs that any fan would expect.”

Jeremy Smith and John Hewer, who play Steptoe and Son respectively, are joined on stage by Lucy Cooper, playing Harold’s on-off girlfriend Delia, and Alice Murray and Christopher Peters, who play the BBC Announcers and provide the live sound effects.

Call the box office on 01502 589726 or visit www.theseagull.co.uk

