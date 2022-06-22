Towns set for 'magical experience' with special street performances

Stilt walking, puppetry and music will combine during special performances as streets across Suffolk come alive next month. - Credit: Eastern Angles

The touring theatre company Eastern Angles will bring a summer street theatre tour - Streets Alive - to towns across the county.

The Streets Alive Lowestoft poster - Credit: Eastern Angles

They will visit Lowestoft and Halesworth on July 22 as part of the tour that runs across Suffolk from July 9 to July 24.

The Streets Alive Halesworth poster. - Credit: Eastern Angles

Visiting the towns across Suffolk on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the tour will be free to watch and aims to bring local high streets to life with puppets, stilts and music.

Of the new Streets Alive project, Eastern Angles’ Artistic Director Ivan Cutting said: “This is about getting shoppers back into the town centre and generally making the High Street an attractive and exciting place to be, especially where pedestrianisation makes it safe and natural to watch the world go by.”

The Streets Alive poster. - Credit: Eastern Angles

The project will bring two historical figures back to Suffolk – local heroine Margaret Catchpole, who 'borrowed' a horse for the ride of her life and a ride through history, and 13th century North African Musician, The Ipswich Man, whose bones were found in a recent excavation of the town’s Greyfriars hospital cemetery.

Streets Alive will also tour school playgrounds on weekdays, with exciting engagement activities for young people to take part in, and then travel to the towns for performance parades along local high streets on the weekends.

The Triangle Market in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Free to watch in nine different towns across Suffolk, organisers said Streets Alive "is sure to be a magical experience" that will "enchant the whole family for free this Summer."

This project has been made possible thanks to funding from the Suffolk Covid Continuity Fund and the Ipswich Business Growth & Innovation Fund.

Tour schedule

Saturday July 9, Stowmarket town centre, 11am-noon and 2pm-3pm.

Sunday, July 10, Ipswich Cornhill, 11am-noon and 2pm-3pm.

Friday, July 15, Felixstowe Triangle, 11am-noon and 2pm-3pm.

Saturday, July 16, Framlingham town centre, 11am-noon.

Sunday, July 17, Sudbury Market Hill, 11am-noon and 2pm-3pm.

Friday, July 22, Lowestoft Triangle Market, 11am-noon.

Friday, July 22, Halesworth Thoroughfare, 2pm-3pm.

Saturday, July 23, Brandon Market Hill, 11am-noon.

Saturday, July 23, Newmarket Market Square car park, 2pm-3pm.

Sunday, July 24, Ipswich Cornhill, 11am-noon and 2pm-3pm.