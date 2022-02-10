Budding Spielberg? Submissions to Lowestoft Film Festival now open

Co-founder Patrick Johnson standing on the left, next to the founder Joshua Freemantle. - Credit: Supplied

Lowestoft is set to welcome its first annual film festival this October and is now accepting submissions.

Work began in September 2021 for Joshua Freemantle and Patrick Johnson of Sunrise Studios.

That was when they first dreamt of supporting and showcasing independent film from across the region by creating the UK’s most easterly film festival.

The film festival is co-produced by young film programmers in partnership with The Young Film Programmers’ Network South East which is supported by a BFI Film Academy Grant.

The festival will host a variety of submission categories, with traditional categories like ‘Best Documentary’ and ‘Best British Short Film’ as well as newer categories like ‘The Best of Lowestoft Award’, ‘Best Experimental Short Film’ and ‘Best Two minute movie’.

Early bird entries can be submitted from the February 10, allowing people to upload their work at the lowest rates that will increase as the film submission deadline gets closer.

Not only will there be film screenings for shortlisted and nominated submissions, but an official awards ceremony will be also be held in October.

Finalists will be invited, along with industry professionals and the press as part of a red carpet and prizes will be given out to the winners chosen by our judges.

Development Producer Joshua Freemantle said: “I’ve always wanted Lowestoft to have its own film festival.

"There’s a rich heritage of cinema, art and film within the town and I feel like the creativity in our region isn’t given nearly enough credit.

"I think it’s so important to offer young people and film makers of any age the chance to showcase their brilliant work."

“Whether it’s a group of students making their first short film, someone that’s discovered their passion through the pandemic or whether it’s a seasoned film maker showcasing their latest piece, I believe this festival can really help nurture what’s already been building in and around the town and as a catalyst to create platform for emerging talent."

The closing date for submissions is August 11, 2022.

For more information on the festival, head to www.lowestoftfilmfestival.co.uk or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @LWTFilmFest.