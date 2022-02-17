Critically acclaimed production set to be staged in Lowestoft

The Ballad of Maria Marten will be staged at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Harry Elletson

A critically acclaimed production that showcases a thrilling retelling of a real-life murder mystery will hit the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft next month.

The Ballad of Maria Marten will be performed at the Marina on March 1 and March 2, as part of a tour.

Produced by Eastern Angles and Matthew Linley Creative Projects, Beth Flintoff’s captivating drama turns history into her-story through the exploration of love, loss, trauma, and patriarchal power.

It is summer 1827 and in a red barn Maria Marten awaits her lover.

One year later, her body is found underneath the flooring in a grain sack, and the manhunt begins.

Focusing on Maria’s life rather than her death, this acclaimed adaptation by Beth Flintoff brings Maria’s own perspective to the forefront of the infamous ‘Red Barn Murder’.

Originally commissioned by Eastern Angles, writer Beth Flintoff was inspired by her work with survivors of psychological abuse - as The Ballad of Maria Marten is a clarion call for an equal and safe society.

Beth Flintoff said: “Eleven women died at the hands of their partners during the first three weeks of lockdown.

"It’s never been more important for us to consider and celebrate the lives of those that society does not manage to protect.

"This is an old story, about the infamous murder of a woman, but now the story is told from her point of view.

"I wanted to focus on who Maria was: who she loved, what she laughed about, and what she does when she's having fun.

"I didn’t want her to be a victim any more, so there is no violence onstage.”

Director Hal Chambers added: “At the beginning of The Ballad of Maria Marten writer Beth Flintoff's stage direction tells us that Maria's best friends ‘unmurder’ her and that is exactly what we are trying to do with this production.

"Nearly 200 years on, we hope to let Maria and her friends finally have a voice - and what emerges, especially post-lockdown, is a play for our times.

"Told in vivid movement, searing music and a swirl of passion, The Ballad of Maria Marten stars a dazzling all-female ensemble."

Tickets are available online or by calling the theatre's box office.