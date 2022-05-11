Joy at return of 'classical powerhouse' to town
- Credit: Kevin Day/Oneday Photography
An acclaimed chamber orchestra is set to waltz back into a coastal town.
The London Mozart Players will make a welcome return the Marina Theatre stage later this month.
They will showcase an adventurous programme of music for horn and strings, while being joined by special guest soloist Ben Goldscheider – rising star and BBC Young Musician brass champion.
Hailing the return of the London Mozart Players on Wednesday, May 25 at 7.30pm, a Marina spokesman said: "London Mozart Players are one of the world’s finest chamber ensembles, harnessing pure passion and talent portrayed in a world class live orchestra performance."
Founded in 1949 by Harry Blech with the goal to bring the works of Mozart and Haydn to new audiences, the evening will also feature rising musician Ben Goldscheider on French Horn.
Marina chief executive, Emma Butler Smith, said: “I am delighted that the classical powerhouse that is the London Mozart Players is coming to Lowestoft.
"We’re all really excited to welcome Ben Goldscheider back to the theatre after his performance here back in 2019.
Most Read
- 1 Lowestoft builder threw camping chair at woman's head
- 2 Former Waveney MP Bob Blizzard dies aged 71
- 3 Air ambulance responds to man in 20s after emergency in Lowestoft
- 4 Decision on two new bungalows in quiet residential area deferred
- 5 You could be sitting on a fortune if your surname is on this list
- 6 New access road unveiled as £126.75m bridge works continue
- 7 Canine creche owner reveals expansion and dog hotel dream
- 8 'Mindless vandalism' - anger as memorial benches thrown into ditch
- 9 Man chased and verbally harassed in Lowestoft park
- 10 'Wonderful': Joy as primary school maintains 'Good' Ofsted rating
"Buy you tickets for a stunning performance.”
Tickets are available via the box office, on 01502 533200, or online.