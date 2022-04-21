Budding musicians unite as new band The Manifest is unveiled

A group of five budding musicians from the Lowestoft area have teamed up to release their first song as a band.

Friends Scott King, Sam Bessey, Curtis High, Adam Williams and Nathan Adams have formed a brand new indie rock band called The Manifest.

The group's first single - entitled Maybe - will be officially released on Friday, April 22.

Curtis High, who plays rhythm guitar and backing vocals in The Manifest, said: "We are five friends that have all separately tried to make it in the past with previous projects, but all lost our hopes of making it.

The Manifest - Credit: The Manifest

"This year at different times we all gradually came together to combine our music styles to then create our band The Manifest, which has made us all find our love for music again."

Established with a goal to inspire other musicians that may have given up on their dreams of success, Mr High added: "Maybe is the first song we put together - a song about falling in love for the last time."

