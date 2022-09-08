News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do

The Monkees Tale set to hit the stage at the Marina Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:00 AM September 8, 2022
The Monkees Tale will be performed at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft

The Monkees Tale will be performed at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Goldups Lane

They became a smash hit just weeks after the first episode of their TV comedy series aired in 1966.

And fans of The Monkees will be in for a treat - as all the hits from the first ever 'manufactured' boy band will be performed live in Lowestoft this month.

You can hear the truth about Davy, Micky, Mike and Peter while enjoying all their hits performed live by a talented young band as a seasoned host unfolds the fantasy and fiction in The Monkees Tale.

A spokesman said: "If you are a fan of The Monkees, this is the show to see, and it is one that simply cannot be missed."

The Monkees Tale will be performed at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft for one night only on Friday, September 23.

Tickets are available to purchase from the venue’s website or by calling the box office on 01502 533200.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Holly Leeder and family left Pontins Pakefield hours after checking in

Mum's anger at state of 'horrid' Pontins chalet

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Vandals have struck with damage caused to benches in Gunton Wood, Lowestoft.

'Senselessly destroyed' - Anger as vandals damage seats in popular woodland

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
All Saints St Margaret Church in The Causeway

Updated

Two people arrested in connection with handbag theft

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Kate Wright, managing director at Little Buddies Pre School

'Heart-breaking' vandalism of children's play equipment

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon