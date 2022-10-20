News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Ukrainian dancer to perform in Ballet at Marina Theatre

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:53 AM October 20, 2022
Soloist Olesya Skarikova

Soloist Olesya Skarikova. - Credit: Crown Ballet

An eternal seasonal favourite will hit the stage at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft next month.

Crown Ballet are making their UK debut tour this year - and they will bring Tchaikovsky’s famous festive treat, The Nutcracker, to Lowestoft.

The company features dancers from all over the world including many from Moldova, Lithuania and the Ukraine.

Soloist Olesya Skarikova left Kharkiv in April 2020, with many of her family members remaining in the war-torn city.

She said: “Lithuania very warmly received me and then I moved to Slovakia, where I was preparing for this tour.

"My parents are still at home in Kharkov. I am very worried about them. Now my mornings begin with a call or message to them and watching the latest news about Ukraine and Kharkiv, in particular.”

Audiences in Lowestoft can watch this inspirational ballerina’s performance in The Nutcracker, as it comes to the Marina Theatre on Friday, November 11.

Tickets can be purchased at the theatre’s Box Office, via their website or by calling 01502 533200.

