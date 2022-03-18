Successful touring singing group set to return to hometown

The TestostaTones will perform 'The Story of Doo-Wop' next month. - Credit: The TestostaTones

A popular quartet will return to their hometown to perform 'The Story of Doo-Wop' next month.

The TestostaTones will hit the stage at the Seagull Theatre in Lowestoft on Friday, April 1.

The theatre show explores the story of the vocal style of singing which emerged in the 1950s and paved the way for early rock, enjoying resurgences in the following decades.

During the early 1950s, quartets sung on street corners, in barber shops and churches.

As this new 'sound' began to grow in popularity and reach the attention of prominent radio disc jockeys, taking over the billboard charts, the groups moved from the streets into the recording studios.

The Story of Doo-Wop is performed as a live 'broadcast' from a radio studio and presented by the host for the evening, Chuck Anderson, a fictional radio show disc jockey who spins the discs of some of the biggest hits of the genre which will be performed live by The TestostaTones.

The group who have sung for numerous celebrities as well as live on BBC Radio 2 will be singing ‘Blue Moon’, ‘Earth Angel’, ‘Runaround Sue’, ‘Teenager in Love’, ‘Why Do Fools Fall in Love’ and ‘In The Still of the Night’, among many others.

Manager of The Seagull, Karen Read, said: “We are really looking forward to having the group appear here following previous appearances but I’d suggest that anybody who is interested books early to avoid disappointment as I know the group will be very popular, following sell-out performances of the show at other venues.”

Tickets for the show are £14 and £12 concessions (and Friends of the theatre).

They are available now from the theatre's box office on 01502 589726 or online via

www.theseagull.co.uk