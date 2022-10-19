News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Music and art showcased for first Greater Than solo exhibition

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:09 AM October 19, 2022
Local artist Greater Than will be hosting his first live solo exhibition this weekend

Local artist Greater Than will be hosting his first live solo exhibition this weekend.

The event is being held at Cafè Studios in Lowestoft between 7pm and 9pm on Saturday, October 22.

Greater Than - aka Justin Peach, from Hopton - is known for replacing the 'Girl with a Crowbar' Banksy piece which was removed from the former Lowestoft Electrical store, as well as his Free Art Sundays where he leaves paintings around the local community for people to take home.

The exhibition - called 'This Is What It Is' - will feature rock-n-roll art, indie sleaze, portraits, street art and more.

The event will also feature music from Danny R and Paul Gillings and Jon Peach (Love Songs for Losers).

Greater Than said: "This is a ticket only event due to numbers - but tickets are free."

You can reserve a ticket by emailing greaterthanportraits@gmail.com or contact Greater Than on Facebook @GreaterThanArtist

