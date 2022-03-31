News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do

Spine-tingling show as True Ghost Stories hits Marina stage

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:00 AM March 31, 2022
Updated: 8:26 AM March 31, 2022
True Ghost Stories will be staged at the Marina Theatre.

True Ghost Stories will be staged at the Marina Theatre. - Credit: Marina Theatre

A spine-tingling show is set to hit the stage at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft next week.

A brand new adaptation of Terry Deary’s True Ghost Stories will be staged next Friday, April 8 as the man behind Horrible Histories is back!

Some spine-chilling characters and ghastly ghosts from the past will feature as audiences head back in time to a 1920s theatre.

Guests will meet some cut-throats, unravel an ancient Roman curse, investigate the vanishing Victorian, and expose the Blonde Witch of Lime Street!

With performers taking to the stage for this comedy show with all the drama, scary bits and horror left in, it is suitable for those aged eight and over.

With Terry Deary an award-winning British children’s author of more than 200 books and best known for the Horrible Histories series, Terry Deary's True Ghost Stories is produced by the National Production Company.

It will be performed next Friday, April 8 at 6.30pm with tickets costing £20.

Tickets are available from www.marinatheatre.co.uk or by phoning 01502 533200.

Lowestoft News

