Orchestra to premiere work by local composer

The Waveney Sinfonia orchestra opens its 2022/2023 season next weekend with a programme featuring symphonies by Haydn and Mozart.

The concert on Saturday October 1 at Trinity Methodist Church, Lowestoft, will see original orchestral member, Stewart Green, one of the soloists playing in his own composition, Pipe Dreams.

Mr Green was formerly an oboist in the Band of HM Coldstream Guards for four years, which included the Queen's Silver Jubilee, and he will be known by many musicians in the area from his role as an instrumental teacher for Suffolk County Music Service.

He previously composed a piece to celebrate the orchestra’s 10th anniversary.

This première performance of Pipe Dreams is a showpiece with movements entitled, ‘Daydream’ and ‘Nightmare’ and features principal players within the orchestra setting.

The programme also includes a double clarinet concerto by the Czech composer, Franz Krommer, with soloists Jennifer Cochrane and Steve Johnson.

As always, the orchestra is proud to have the professional expertise of conductor Adrian Brown, with tickets on the door available to purchase by cash or card.