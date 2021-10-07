Magical Halloween parties coming to Lowestoft

Published: 1:23 PM October 7, 2021 Updated: 1:37 PM October 7, 2021

The wizarding party has plenty of activities to enjoy, including spooky afternoon tea with squash and Halloween dance songs. - Credit: Enchanted Kingdom UK

A former nightclub in Lowestoft is set to host wizard-themed children's Halloween parties later this month.

Enchanted Kingdom UK, based on Bridge Road, Oulton Broad, is hosting a wizarding themed party, a Descendants bash and a Halloween Fall Ball.

The wizard themed party will include two hours of spooky activities and games, a wizard and witches spooky afternoon tea and Halloween dance songs.

There will also be pumpkin carving, potion classes and broomstick racing, among many other activities.

Laura Carmichael, co-owner of Enchanted Kingdom UK, said: "We've done these types of events before and they are very interactive.

"There's no other wizarding events in the area so we have a unique place in the community."

Miss Carmichael, along with her sister Katie, launched the nightclub on the premises of the former Escape nightclub last year.

"It's been a challenging start because of Covid so we haven't been able to get to full capacity yet," she said.

"However, we have a good customer base and lots of exciting things planned with Christmas coming up so the future is exciting."

The wizarding event will take place on Tuesday, October 26 and Saturday, October 30 at Enchanted Kingdom, Oulton Broad from 2-4pm.

It costs £14.95 per child and is suitable for children aged 4-12, under 3s are free.

One adult per child is also free, while additional adults will cost £2.50.

