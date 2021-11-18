Ancient art of woodturning to be showcased at station exhibition

Members of the Waveney Woodturners Association with some of their creations being featured at their December showcase event at Lowestoft Station. - Credit: Lowestoft Central Project

The ancient art of woodturning is set to be showcased in a special exhibition next month.

Members of the 40-strong Waveney Woodturners Club will display their work and demonstrate the art and craft of turning as an event is held in the restored Parcels Office Exhibition Space at Lowestoft Railway Station from December 2.

Formed 40 years ago, the Waveney Woodturners Club meet regularly at Mutford Village Hall where they host demonstrations and tuition sessions.

David Ritchie, the club's event secretary, said: “We are delighted to have been invited by the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership to showcase our members’ work and demonstrate to the public what can be created using wood."

Running daily from Thursday, December 2 to Saturday, December 4 between 10am and 4pm, as well as an opportunity to view members work, see live demonstrations, and view some items, larger creations will be available to purchase.

For more information visit www.waveneyanddistrictwoodturners.co.uk