Town centre store sold prior to auction

The former Jessops store on London Road North, Lowestoft, was sold prior to auction. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A town centre shop which was due to go to auction later this month has been sold before going under the hammer.

The former Jessops shop at 44 London Road North was listed as part of the Auction House East Anglia lots for their upcoming auction on March 23.

But the commercial unit, which is arranged over three floors, has now been sold.

The site had been listed with a guide price of £175,000 plus fees.

It was initially due to be sold at an auction in February, but was withdrawn by the owner, before being relisted for the March auction.

The auction is set to feature a property across the street from the former Jessops store, with the former Cash Generator store set to go under the hammer.

That site, which is set over four floors, is also listed with a guide price of £175,000 plus fees.