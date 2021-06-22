'It's pretty awful' - Anger as cannabis waste dumped by beauty spot

Published: 12:40 PM June 22, 2021

Some of the dumped waste found near to Walberswick Nature Reserve. - Credit: Submitted

An elderly man has been left feeling angry after discovering cannabis waste dumped by fly tippers next to a beauty spot.

Alan Mackley, 87, from Blythburgh, was out on his mobility scooter with his wife on Wednesday, June 16, when he discovered the waste which was blocking his path.

He believes the waste first appeared on June 6 according to his friends and that the waste is still lying there.

It blocks a public footpath a few hundred metres within the Walberswick parish boundary, adjacent to Tinker's Covert and Walberswick Nature Reserve just off the B1387.

This is not the first time dumped cannabis has been found in east Suffolk, after cannabis and other waste was dumped off a layby on the A12 near Lowestoft in February 2021.

Previous cannabis waste was found dumped off a layby on the A12 near Lowestoft. - Credit: Submitted

Because it is private land, East Suffolk Council have confirmed it is the responsibility of the landowner to clear.

Mr Mackley, who has been a resident in Blythburgh for the past 40 years, said: "It is pretty awful and sickening to look at.

"This beautiful route has been blocked off by illegal waste.

"Myself and my wife were forced to move some of it and there were cannabis plants and lighters everywhere."

Mr Mackley is calling on authorities to make sure fly-tipping is a public rather than private issue.

He said: "Legal responsibility for responding to tipping on private land rests with the landowner, an innocent party, understandably sometimes reluctant to take action and bear the costs.

"This is a blot on a beautiful and peaceful landscape, and represents a physical and health hazard to the public, including children, using the path."

An East Suffolk Council spokesperson said officers from East Suffolk Norse attended the site and due to the nature of the waste Suffolk Police also attended.

The council's environmental protection team are liaising with the landowner to ensure waste is removed.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Police confirmed they have received reports of dumped cannabis in the area.

She said: "Police have received two reports in relation to discarded waste, including the remains of cannabis plants, on private land at Tinkers Walk between Blythburgh and Walberswick.

"Officers have contacted East Suffolk Council regarding the matter and the Council’s Environmental Protection team will continue to liaise with the landowner."