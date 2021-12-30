Street artist to return to town to create magnificent seventh mural
- Credit: Mick Howes
A street artist is set to make a welcome return to a seaside town next year to continue a popular trail.
It comes after the nationally renowned street artist ATM teamed up with Suffolk Wildlife Trust once more in November to create a beautiful bittern mural on Bittern Green in Lowestoft.
With ATM in Lowestoft last month to paint the sixth in a series of spectacular murals as part of a graffiti art trail, Suffolk Wildlife Trust have now confirmed that he will return in 2022 to create another mural.
The trail, which was commissioned by Suffolk Wildlife Trust, began in October 2018 with the aim of bringing wildlife into the town by showcasing marshland species that can be seen at the Carlton Marshes reserve.
After a marsh harrier was unveiled on a wall on the side of Smith Brothers Timber in Oulton Broad in October 2018, a giant barn owl soared into the top of the High Street in Lowestoft in May 2019 as a mural was created on a wall at the side of the Lowestoft Tandoori restaurant.
In June 2019 ATM painted a water vole during Suffolk’s first ever Nature Summit, and this has subsequently been installed inside Carlton Marshes Visitor Centre on Burnt Hill Lane in Carlton Colville.
ATM's biggest mural in Lowestoft was completed in August 2019 as a giant kingfisher was unveiled on the wall of Angel Hair on Station Square.
A Norfolk hawker dragonfly was then created on Rotterdam Road on the wall of a home in October 2019.
Last month an "amazing bittern" was unveiled on a large side wall on Bittern Green, in south Oulton Broad.
And now Michael Strand, community fundraising manager at Suffolk Wildlife Trust, said plans are being progressed for ATM to return in 2022 to unveil a magnificent seventh mural.
Mr Strand said: "It was great to be watching on site as ATM created the bittern, seeing people stop and ask questions and interact - that was so exciting for me.
"People were really interested to find out that the bittern in Bittern Green is named after the whole area, which many years ago was awash with bitterns.
"It is lovely to see the impact this trail has generated - one lady said it has been an amazing thing for the whole town and another added it was so inspiring."