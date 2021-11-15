'Beautiful bittern' booms into view as street artist unveils mural

The bittern created by street artist ATM on Bittern Green in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A nationally renowned street artist had made a welcome return to a seaside town to create another stunning wildlife mural.

Popular artist ATM has been putting the finishing touches to his latest works - as "a beautiful bittern" mural has been unveiled on Bittern Green in Lowestoft.

The bittern created by street artist ATM on Bittern Green in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Having once again teamed up with Suffolk Wildlife Trust, ATM returned to Lowestoft last week to paint the fifth in a series of spectacular murals that are being created as part of a graffiti art trail throughout the town.

The trail, which was commissioned by Suffolk Wildlife Trust, began in October 2018 with the aim to "bring wildlife into the town" as the works showcase "iconic marshland species" that can be seen at Carlton Marshes.

The mural trail was unveiled to celebrate the £5m extension of the Carlton Marshes reserve, which has seen Suffolk Wildlife Trust turn the ambitious vision for Carlton Marshes to become the southern gateway to the Broads National Park into reality.

The series of spectacular murals that form part of the graffiti art trail throughout Lowestoft started in October 2018 as a stunning marsh harrier was unveiled on a wall on the side of Smith Brothers Timber in Oulton Broad.

ATM painting the mural on the side of Smith Brothers Timber in Oulton Broad. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A beautiful barn owl then soared into the top of the High Street in Lowestoft in May 2019 with a giant barn owl mural created on the side of the Lowestoft Tandoori restaurant on a wall at one of the main gateways into town.

ATM with the giant barn owl mural in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

ATM's biggest mural in Lowestoft was completed in August 2019 as a giant kingfisher was unveiled on the wall of Angel Hair on Station Square, overlooking the Bascule Bridge.

Street artist ATM's Kingfisher mural near the bascule bridge. - Credit: Kevin Coote

A Norfolk hawker dragonfly was then created on Rotterdam Road - between the industrial estate and the train station - on the wall of a home in October 2019.

ATM's mural, a Norfolk Hawker Dragonfly, in Lowestoft. - Credit: ATM

Now, with the giant mural started last Monday, the "shy and retiring bittern" who is described as "a master of blending in" has appeared on a large side wall on Bittern Green, in south Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

Pointing the way to Bittern Green in Lowestoft - where the new bittern mural can be found. - Credit: Mick Howes

With ATM's works "inspiring a transformation of our towns, cities and countryside" across the country through "rewilding streetart", he said his latest works in Lowestoft were created "in celebration of Carlton Marshes nature reserve".

A Suffolk Wildlife Trust spokesman said: "Wow! Our latest outdoor artwork by ATM Street Art in Lowestoft - a beautiful bittern."