Five new businesses that launched in Lowestoft this summer

Published: 9:53 AM September 4, 2021

Like many towns up and down the UK, Lowestoft is emerging from the economic and social effects felt as a result of the Covid pandemic.

While many empty units now lie up and down Lowestoft's high street, the easing of lockdown restrictions has allowed more businesses to launch in the town.

Here are five that have launched in the town this summer which are worth checking out.

Claremont Pier

Claremont Pier has been transformed this summer. - Credit: Mick Howes

Claremont Pier has gone through a huge transformation this summer.

Over the past few months, a beach bar has opened on the premises, as well as a gift shop, new and improved arcades, fish and chip shop, terrace bar and now even its very own club called The Venue.

It is the perfect business complex to check out if you are a local to the town or just visiting.

Candy World

Candy World, located on Station Square. - Credit: Supplied

Back in June, the previous Beaches and Cream store on Station Square transformed itself in to Candy World.

It is a sweet lovers haven, specialising in American sweets, as well as everything from Italian ice cream to milkshakes, waffles and pancakes.

Inside Candy World. - Credit: Supplied

It is one to check out next time you have a sweet tooth in Lowestoft or just to simply marvel at the colourful and eclectic interior.

Broadland Home Interiors

Broadland Home Interiors. - Credit: Broadland Home Interiors

Broadland Home Interiors opened on July 9 on London Road North and is run by Jon Welsh, 53 and his wife Sarah Welsh with Mr Welsh being in the trade for the past 25 to 30 years.

The business has moved into the former premises of F.W. Knights and continues the 60-year theme of selling made to measure curtains, blinds, shutters and accessories.

Moyles Carpets and Flooring

Moyles Carpets and Flooring Ltd store manager Jade Pendle. - Credit: Mick Howes

A family-run business that puts customer service at the heart of everything it does has had a "brilliant response" since opening its doors in April.

After almost a year of renovations, a brand new showroom opened on the High Street in Lowestoft in April as Moyles Carpets and Flooring unveiled its extensive range of high-quality products for customers to see.

Gardenman

It is one of the largest outdoor furniture superstores in Suffolk and its showroom opened up in Lowestoft back in April.

Located on Suffolk Road at the former Kerry's store, it sells garden furniture, corner groups, sofa sets, sun loungers, day beds and lots more.