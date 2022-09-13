Work gathering pace on new Taco Bell restaurant in coastal town

Signage has been installed on the new Taco Bell restaurant that is set to open soon in Lowestoft town centre. - Credit: Mick Howes

Work to develop a new Taco Bell restaurant in a coastal town is gathering pace.

As the US giant is preparing to open its first restaurant in Lowestoft, a scheme of works has been taking place over recent weeks.

In July, Taco Bell were given approval to unveil a new branch on London Road North - more than a year after McDonald's had departed Lowestoft town centre.

Taco Bell is moving in to the former McDonalds building in London Road North, Lowestoft - Credit: Archant/PA

With work starting inside the former McDonald's restaurant on the main approach to Lowestoft town centre, the building has been transformed.

And over the weekend boarding's that had covered the building were removed, to show its development.

New signage has been installed on the front and side of the building to showcase the new store, which looks set to open in the coming weeks.

The American-based chain of fast food restaurants that specialises in Mexican-inspired cuisine will replace the former McDonald's restaurant that had been in the town for more than 35 years when it closed in April last year.

With "consent for the display of illuminated advertising" being given the go ahead by East Suffolk Council in June, a second application centring around an extraction system was approved in July.

The proposed elevations for the Taco Bell restaurant in Lowestoft. - Credit: Hone Edwards Associates

A full application and an associated express advertisement consent application was lodged with the council by agents Beamish Planning Consultancy, on behalf of T Bello Group Limited, for the "currently vacant ground floor commercial premises"

The schemes were subsequently approved by East Suffolk Council under delegated powers.

T Bello Group Ltd are currently advertising for a "full time team member" and "shift leader" for what is described as "Taco Bell Lowestoft (new store opening)."

After the closure of the popular McDonald's restaurant had shocked business leaders last year, East Suffolk Council liaised with Lowestoft Vision – the town’s business improvement district (BID) - and developers over the "large vacant premises".

With the national chain Taco Bell investing in Lowestoft, back in May a council spokesman said: “We welcome this new investment in Lowestoft which will complement our ambitious plans to transform the town centre, introduce new leisure uses and increase footfall."

At the time, Danny Steel, chairman of Lowestoft Vision, added: “A national chain like Taco Bell will have recognised the fantastic opportunities on offer in our town centre, and it is great to see another vacant unit being filled.”