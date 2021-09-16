'Very popular' walk and exhibition showcases The Colman's at Corton

Published: 12:20 PM September 16, 2021

Parish councillor Jill Armstrong with some of the historical information and memorabilia showing the influence that Jeremiah James Colman had on the village of Corton. - Credit: Mick Howes

It is an iconic name that saw Colman’s legendary Mustard produced in Norwich for hundreds of years.

But few perhaps know that the Colman family once resided in Corton.

With the Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival offering almost 120 free to explore events across town between September 10 and September 19, The Colman's @ Corton have been showcased as part of the continuing festival.

A special exhibition reflecting the history of the Colman family, of mustard fame, and their impact on the village has been successfully held.

Taking place at the Corton Community Room on Mills Drive the exhibition took place on Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday this week.

As part of the Edible England theme of the Heritage Open Days, the Colman's "ongoing presence in the development of the village" proved a popular attraction.

Jeremiah James Colman - Credit: Archant

Parish councillor Jill Armstrong said: "We have assembled as much historical information and memorabilia together to show the influence that Jeremiah James Colman had on the village of Corton.

"He had a holiday home called The Clyffe in the village where he stayed for eight months of the year.

"He built a lot of houses here.

"He owned the whole of Corton at one time and became the Lord of Corton - so he had a great influence in the village."

Some of the Colman's merchandise on display in Corton. - Credit: Mick Howes

As a strong methodist, Mr Colman built the methodist church, the school as well as the village hall.

Mrs Armstrong added: "The buildings he had built are still here, in fact I live in a Colman’s house.

"You can tell a Colman's house as they all have JJC and the date on the outside.

"The exhibition has attracted a lot of interest and people have even offered us other items if we ever have another display."

Visitors to the exhibition were offered the chance to taste biscuits and scones baked from old recipes, with all containing mustard.

Last Sunday, September 12, from 4pm to 5.30pm, popular historian David Butcher hosted an historical walk around the Corton village looking at its history, development and explored the influence of Jeremiah James Colman and members of his family during the second half of the 19th Century.

Mrs Armstrong added: "David Butcher's walk around Corton, showing some of the houses, was also very popular."