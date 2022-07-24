Hunt for 16 youths who pushed man to floor closes

The search to trace a group of youths who pushed a man to the ground and stole his bike in a Lowestoft park has ended.

Police had issued an appeal for witnesses after a man suffered a cut to his face when he was confronted by 16 youths in Normanston Park, Lowestoft on the evening of May 23.

The man was riding a green and black 'Voodoo' mountain bike that was stolen.

The man, in his 30s, was pushed to the ground after being confronted by the group of youths and he suffered a cut to his face when he fell.

At the time information from witnesses was sought.

This week, more than two months on from the incident, a police spokesman said: "The case has been closed pending further investigative opportunities becoming available."

Any information should be reported to Suffolk Constabulary, quoting crime reference number 37/31614/22, on 101.



