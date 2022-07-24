News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Hunt for 16 youths who pushed man to floor closes

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:31 AM July 24, 2022
Normanston Park in Lowestoft

Normanston Park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The search to trace a group of youths who pushed a man to the ground and stole his bike in a Lowestoft park has ended.

Police had issued an appeal for witnesses after a man suffered a cut to his face when he was confronted by 16 youths in Normanston Park, Lowestoft on the evening of May 23.

The man was riding a green and black 'Voodoo' mountain bike that was stolen.

The man, in his 30s, was pushed to the ground after being confronted by the group of youths and he suffered a cut to his face when he fell.

At the time information from witnesses was sought.

This week, more than two months on from the incident, a police spokesman said: "The case has been closed pending further investigative opportunities becoming available."

Any information should be reported to Suffolk Constabulary, quoting crime reference number 37/31614/22, on 101.


Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Police signage

Suffolk Live News

BMW stopped with 'enough cigarettes to cater entire 1980s darts tournament'

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The man in an incident at Berry M&H near Beccles

Man who died in industrial incident at plastics factory named

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright, 16, from Lowestoft. 

'Amazing' Ethan, 16, died in crash with van, inquest hears

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A fire has caused severe disruption to rail services between Norfolk and Suffolk

Train services blocked after large fire spreads to rail embankment

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon