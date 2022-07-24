Investigations continue after cyclist seriously injured in crash

Police investigations were carried out after a cyclist was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after being found on a road in Blundeston. - Credit: Mick Howes

Investigations are ongoing after a man in his 50s suffered serious head injuries in a crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of a possible road traffic collision in Blundeston, near Lowestoft, in which the cyclist was seriously injured.

It happened more than two months ago and officers have issued a further appeal for witnesses and information about the incident.

Police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 10.43am on Saturday, May 21 to reports that a male cyclist had been found injured in Flixton Road at the junction with Somerleyton Road on the B1074 in Blundeston.

The cyclist suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Officers said that the man in his 50s has been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

This week a police spokesman said: "The investigation continues."

Contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team quoting crime reference CAD 118 of May 21, on 101.