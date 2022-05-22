Investigation closed after cash stolen from popular attraction

The hunt for thieves who stole cash from a popular family attraction has ended.

Police had issued an appeal for witnesses after a large amount of cash was stolen from a petting zoo in Lowestoft last month.

Pets Corner, also known as Oulton Broad Mini Zoo, on Bridge Road in Oulton Broad was broken into between 4pm on Sunday, April 24, and 8am on Monday, April 25.

With an outdoor cabin broken into at the farm park, a large amount of cash was taken from envelopes in a filing cabinet.

This week, almost a month on from the theft, a police spokesman said: "All reasonable enquiries were conducted but no suspect has been identified and so the investigation has been finalised, pending any new information coming to light."

Anyone with information should call Lowestoft Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/24565/22.