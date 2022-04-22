Investigations 'ongoing' following arrest after car crashed into home
- Credit: Jasper King
A man remains under investigation after a car crashed into a house and left a scene of "utter devastation".
Police enquiries are continuing after the vehicle smashed into a home on Victoria Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft at 7am on Saturday, November 6.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot after the crash.
Officers later arrested a man on suspicion of drug driving, failing to stop after a crash and dangerous driving.
He was subsequently released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
The crash led to the road being closed and it remained blocked for several hours as investigations were carried out.
At the time, one neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was a scene of "utter devastation with things strewn everywhere".
The neighbour added: "The car went right into the house, spun around, went across the road and smashed into the opposite wall."
Most Read
- 1 Edwardian seaside home with 'bold interior design' for sale in Lowestoft
- 2 'Like a prison' - School could be made to tear down new fence
- 3 Aldi and B&M shoplifter turned violent after being caught out
- 4 Drivers face delays as abnormal load escorted across Norfolk on A47
- 5 Budding musicians unite as new band The Manifest is unveiled
- 6 From dodging mines to an MBE: Horsewoman Tess's decades of teaching
- 7 Scouts from across area lap up soapbox racing
- 8 'No regrets' - Masterchef dream over for Lowestoft marine officer
- 9 New McDonald's restaurant could open on 'prime' development site
- 10 Some of Suffolk and north Essex Santander branches to reduce opening hours
Now, more than five months on from the crash, police said that the man remains under investigation as "enquiries are ongoing".