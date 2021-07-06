Vandals throw ice cream sign and furniture into pond at town park

Published: 9:30 AM July 6, 2021

Broken furniture in the ornamental pond at Sparrow's Nest Park, Lowestoft. - Credit: Ken Chambu

Extra police patrols are set to be carried out around a popular park after garden furniture was damaged and thrown into an ornamental pond.

It comes after locals slammed the "pointless destruction" and called for the area to be locked at night after damage was caused in Sparrow's Nest Park in Lowestoft between 5pm on Friday, July 2 and 7am on Saturday, July 3.

A police spokesman said: "Unknown suspect/s damaged a number of items outside Martello's café bar and restaurant in Whapload Road, Lowestoft.

"A large umbrella had been snapped and was thrown into the nearby ornamental pond, along with several other items.

The ornamental pond full of damaged furniture and bins. - Credit: Ken Chambu

"An ice cream sign, a bin, several chairs, a table and a plant pot had also been thrown into the water.

"Officers will be carrying out further patrols in the area."

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC 1416 Pallett at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 37/35755/21.



