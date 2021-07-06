News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Vandals throw ice cream sign and furniture into pond at town park

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:30 AM July 6, 2021   
Broken furniture in the ornamental pond at Sparrow's Nest Park, Lowestoft.

Broken furniture in the ornamental pond at Sparrow's Nest Park, Lowestoft. - Credit: Ken Chambu

Extra police patrols are set to be carried out around a popular park after garden furniture was damaged and thrown into an ornamental pond.

It comes after locals slammed the "pointless destruction" and called for the area to be locked at night after damage was caused in Sparrow's Nest Park in Lowestoft between 5pm on Friday, July 2 and 7am on Saturday, July 3.

A police spokesman said: "Unknown suspect/s damaged a number of items outside Martello's café bar and restaurant in Whapload Road, Lowestoft.

"A large umbrella had been snapped and was thrown into the nearby ornamental pond, along with several other items.

A littler bin, table and plastic ice cream inside the ornamental pond.

The ornamental pond full of damaged furniture and bins. - Credit: Ken Chambu

"An ice cream sign, a bin, several chairs, a table and a plant pot had also been thrown into the water.

"Officers will be carrying out further patrols in the area."

You may also want to watch:

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC 1416 Pallett at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 37/35755/21.


Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested in police raid that nets drugs and cash
  2. 2 Elderly woman hit by car in town centre
  3. 3 Driver who killed friend in A12 crash 'tragedy' given community order
  1. 4 Joy for primary school with 'wonderful' scooter storage pod award
  2. 5 Cable fault knocks out power to hundreds of homes and businesses
  3. 6 Concern for woman, 42, missing for a week
  4. 7 New community inspired craft store opens in Lowestoft
  5. 8 'Learn to live with Covid' - PM to reveal major easing of lockdown rules
  6. 9 Funding sought to restore 'landmark' town hall
  7. 10 Ipswich Town friendly postponed
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Trouble flared on Bridge Road, Oulton Broad in Lowestoft.

Video

Man arrested following fight after England's Euros win over Germany

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The aftermath, as Whapload Road in Lowestoft remains closed for an uprooted tree to be felled.

Video

Watch - Moment dangerous tree felled as busy road closed

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
23 year-old Callum Brankin admitted causing careless driving at Ipswich Crown Court today

Man 'besotted' with barmaid breaches court order banning him from contact

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Back in December 2019, police and scenes of crime officers at Tonning Street, Lowestoft after two officers were injured.

Suffolk Constabulary

Man jailed for six years after 'deplorable' attack on Lowestoft officers

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon