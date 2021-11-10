Arrested man released under investigation after car crashed into home

A man who was arrested under suspicion of drug driving has been released under investigation. - Credit: Jasper King

A man who was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a car crashed into a house has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

The man was arrested on Saturday morning, November 6, after a crash which happened on Victoria Road in Lowestoft at 7am.

He was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at a crash and dangerous driving.

Victoria Road was closed by police following the crash and remained blocked for several hours.

Neighbours in the area have described how the area is a 'rat run' for speeding drivers and have called for measures to deter something like this from happening again.

One neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "We rushed out within seconds and it was utter devastation with things strewn everywhere.

You may also want to watch:

"The car went right into the house, spun around, went across the road and smashed into the opposite wall."