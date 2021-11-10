News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Arrested man released under investigation after car crashed into home

Jasper King

Published: 3:59 PM November 10, 2021
A man who was arrested under suspicion of drug driving has been released under investigation. - Credit: Jasper King

A man who was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a car crashed into a house has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

The man was arrested on Saturday morning, November 6, after a crash which happened on Victoria Road in Lowestoft at 7am.

He was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at a crash and dangerous driving. 

Victoria Road was closed by police following the crash and remained blocked for several hours. 

Neighbours in the area have described how the area is a 'rat run' for speeding drivers and have called for measures to deter something like this from happening again.

One neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "We rushed out within seconds and it was utter devastation with things strewn everywhere.

"The car went right into the house, spun around, went across the road and smashed into the opposite wall."

