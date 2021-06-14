Lowestoft woman accused of setting her own flat on fire
- Credit: Victoria Pertusa
A woman arrested on suspicion of setting her own flat alight and spitting at a police officer has been released on police bail.
Firefighters were called to an address at Spexhall Way in Lowestoft on Thursday, June 11 at 10.58pm.
It was confirmed that police were working with Suffolk Fire and Rescue with this incident.
Eyewitness reports from neighbours also report a local resident rushing into the burning flat to save the woman.
A police spokesman confirmed: "Police received a call after a report of a fire at a property on Spexhall Way in Lowestoft at 11pm on Thursday June 10.
"Officers attended and a 46-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage - arson endangering life.
"She was also arrested on suspicion of assault on emergency worker after an officer was allegedly spat at in an ambulance transporting them both.
"She was also arrested on suspicion of common assault after a 49-year-woman was pulled by the hair and kicked, although there were no visible injuries.
Most Read
- 1 Lowestoft woman accused of setting her own flat on fire
- 2 Fire fighters battle woodland blaze near Lowestoft
- 3 New dance academy on the lookout for members of all abilities
- 4 First Light Festival adds more events to Days of Summer programme
- 5 Girl's horse riding dreams shattered after vandals target equipment
- 6 Charity hero calls for more defibrillators after Eriksen collapse
- 7 Air ambulance responds after man suffers fall in Lowestoft
- 8 Amazing! Photo sequence shows how marsh harrier grabbed a rabbit
- 9 North Suffolk road to close with traffic diverted for gully repairs
- 10 Person rescued after blaze in first floor flat
"The 46-year-old has been released on police bail, pending further enquires to answer on 5 July."