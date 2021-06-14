Lowestoft woman accused of setting her own flat on fire

Published: 1:34 PM June 14, 2021 Updated: 2:07 PM June 14, 2021

Fire fighters and police officers were called to the scene of arson at Spexhall Way in Lowestoft on Thursday, June 10. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A woman arrested on suspicion of setting her own flat alight and spitting at a police officer has been released on police bail.

Firefighters were called to an address at Spexhall Way in Lowestoft on Thursday, June 11 at 10.58pm.

It was confirmed that police were working with Suffolk Fire and Rescue with this incident.

Eyewitness reports from neighbours also report a local resident rushing into the burning flat to save the woman.

A police spokesman confirmed: "Police received a call after a report of a fire at a property on Spexhall Way in Lowestoft at 11pm on Thursday June 10.

"Officers attended and a 46-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage - arson endangering life.

"She was also arrested on suspicion of assault on emergency worker after an officer was allegedly spat at in an ambulance transporting them both.

"She was also arrested on suspicion of common assault after a 49-year-woman was pulled by the hair and kicked, although there were no visible injuries.

"The 46-year-old has been released on police bail, pending further enquires to answer on 5 July."