Woman suffering flashbacks and seizures after unprovoked attack

Published: 10:16 AM April 14, 2021

The attack happened on the junction of Park Road and St Margaret's Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A young woman has described the ordeal of suffering from flashbacks and seizures after she was pushed to the ground and had her walking crutch kicked away.

The attack happened on the junction of St Margaret's Road and Park Road, Lowestoft on Thursday, March 25 between 10.30am and 10.45am after the woman refused to give an unknown male and female money.

The young woman was on her way to the Card Stop on St Margaret's Road but she was then attacked. - Credit: Google Maps

The 24-year-old woman wants to stay anonymous and has now spoken out about the ordeal.

She said: "I was walking to the shop to buy a birthday card for my nan when a man and woman approached me and asked for money.

"I said 'no' so they then kicked me to the ground, kicked my crutch and then starting punching my ribs.

"They left and I then struggled to walk home and the builder at my house phoned police and then I was taken to hospital."

The attack has left the young woman with flashbacks of the incident, anxiety and epileptic seizures.

She said: "Since the attack the anxiety has caused me to have 20 epileptic seizures and flashbacks of the incident.

"I can leave the house with family but I am scared to leave alone."

The woman has been attacked in the town on five other separate occasions all around the area she lives on, St Margaret's Road.

The young woman saw the male suspect two days later at a BP garage on Jubilee Way in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

She said: "Two lads spat at me. This has happened twice, I have had rocks thrown at me twice and I was once attacked down at the football ground.

"I saw the man who attacked me at the BP garage on Jubilee Way two days later on Saturday, March 27 sometime between 5pm and 8pm but police are not investigating this sighting."

A police spokesman said: “Police are investigating this incident fully and will look into any new information received."

The man is described as white, around six-foot tall, in his late 20s, and was wearing black jeans and a black and white top.

The woman is described as white, in her late twenties, with long black hair. She was wearing a white puffer-style jacket and black jogging bottoms with white stripes down the sides.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are urging witnesses or anyone knows those responsible, to contact Suffolk Police, quoting reference 37/14725/21, via:

Website – http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update